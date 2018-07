Норвежцы разочаровались в организаторских способностях россиян после Гран-при в Нижнем Тагиле

Under good conditions we had to competions for this years SGP and from our side it was a positive weekend. Anders B. and Tom had a double victory yesterday and Anders came third today. Fannemel is showing some good jumps but the rest is still not on high level. The hills and the organization are perfect here. Now we are packing to continue our travel to Kazakhstan for a camp and some more comps.

I have to take back what I said about the organizing here. We are stranded at the hotel after the shuttle to the airport didn't come. When the bus finally arrived we were to fit 50 people with lugagge into a 36 seater. I refuced to take this risk and so we are still waiting for a solution. Our flight is out of reach and the connection from Mokau to Almaty will also be difficult. It is sad that this happened and and I can't understand why nobody seems to take responsibility.